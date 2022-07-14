Ashley McBryde is returning to the road, tells fans her time off was “something that could not be avoided”

ABC

Ashley McBryde is returning to the stage this weekend after taking a couple of weeks off. The singer shared an update with her fans on social media, saying that she’s “so excited” to be reunited with her fans.

The singer announced a short touring hiatus in late June. At the time, a message from her team cited “personal reasons” for the break, without going into specifics.

In her update, Ashley didn’t share exactly what’s been keeping her from touring the past couple of weeks, but she did promise to go into further detail when she’s ready.

“I didn’t anticipate having to take time away,” she reflected. “However, it was something that could not be avoided. More on that someday.”

For now, Ashley’s looking ahead to her busy summer of touring with enthusiasm. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. Now back to business, a little spackle, a little sparkle…see you this weekend Trybe!” she concluded.

Ashley is currently part of Dierks Bentley’s Beers on Me Tour. In her absence, Dierks enlisted his “Worth a Shot” duet partner, Elle King, to perform in the direct support slot for a few shows.

