Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini + more named as special guests for 2023 The Judds Final Tour dates

The Judds: The Final Tour will roll on in 2023, with headliner Wynonna Judd celebrating The Judds’ career, as well as the life and legacy of her late mother and duet partner, Naomi Judd.

Just like on the 2022 leg of the tour, a stacked lineup of special guests will join Wynonna on the road when the trek resumes. In fact, a number of the female A-Listers will be repeat guests: Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all appearing on various dates.

Tanya Tucker has also been named a special guest for three shows in February. Martina McBride, who held the original opening slot back when the tour was first announced, will remain on the bill for all 2023 shows.

“What I can think of to say is that I am so looking forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour,” Wynonna says in a statement. “I’m so grateful to the fans that they want more and I’m anxious to be with everybody again.”

Tickets for the 2023 dates on The Judds’ final tour are on sale now. For complete details on which special guests are appearing where, visit the duo’s website.

