Ashley McBryde previews her live album with the smoky, villainous “Martha Divine” video

In May 2021, Ashley McBryde will drop her Never Will: Live From a Distance EP, a six-song selection of tracks off her 2020 acclaimed sophomore album.



But before she reveals the full project, Ashley’s sharing the live performance video of her single “Martha Divine,” which clocks in as track five on the live EP. “Martha Divine” is a seething, villainous revenge anthem, told from the perspective of a daughter seeking vengeance on her dad’s extramarital love interest.



Performing the song on a smoky stage in front of a neon green, larger-than-life backdrop of her logo, Ashley captures all the hard-driving, murderous energy of the song, giving fans a glimpse into what being in the front row of her show would have been like had she been able to tour in 2020.



“We released Never Will on April 3 of last year, so we went straight from rehearsals for a tour to not seeing each other in person for months,” Ashley previously shared of the decision to record a live EP. “Getting together to rehearse and record these live versions safely was our way of giving the fans a taste of what they would have seen had the world not changed so much.”

Of course, creating the live album is still no substitute for performing live, Ashley adds.

“Man, did it feel good to strap on the guitar and see my guys and just play,” she says, “but we cannot wait to do it again with our incredible fans in person soon.”



Never Will: Live From a Distance arrives on May 28. Other live songs included on the EP are “First Thing I Reach For,” “Shut Up Sheila,” “Velvet Red,” “Voodoo Doll” and “Sparrow.”





By Carena Liptak

