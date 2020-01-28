Ashley McBryde shares words of advice on "Hang in There Girl"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAshley McBryde offers a sense of encouragement in her new song, "Hang in There Girl."

Co-written by Ashley and Jeremy Bussey, "Hang in There Girl" tells the story of a young woman anxious to grow up and escape small-town life.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1, Ashley shares that the song was inspired by a woman she saw on the side of the road who appeared frustrated with life as she kicked the dirt around her mailbox.

"I remember being 15 and being frustrated with the world and I thought if I could just pull over and tell her that in three years you’re going to have a car and you’re going to get out of here. You’re going to look back really fondly on growing up in the middle of nowhere. If you’ll just hang in there, you’re going to be okay," the singer explains.

"Hang in There Girl" is the latest sample off Ashley's upcoming sophomore album, Never Will, set for release on April 3.

