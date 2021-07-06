Ashley McBryde to play third show at Ryman Auditorium

Catherine Powell

Ashley McBryde has booked another show at the Ryman Auditorium.

The “One Night Standards” singer will play a third show at the hallowed Nashville venue on August 28, following two consecutive sold-out shows on August 26 and 27. Tickets for the new show go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

“There’s nothing better than performing at the Ryman except headlining, and there’s nothing better than headlining the Mother Church and selling it out…twice!” Ashley shares in a statement. “We’re so grateful to our fans who always show up for us so enthusiastically. We can’t thank you enough for giving us the opportunity to play one of the most sacred places in the world three nights in a row. They say good things come in threes, so we’ll be ready to shake it up even more on Saturday night!”

Lainey Wilson will open the show on August 26, while Caylee Hammack will be the supporting act on August 27 and Caitlyn Smith on August 28.

Ashley will set out on her This Town Talks Tour this summer, beginning on July 16 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

