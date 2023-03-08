Ashley McBryde, Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters among 2023 Pilgrimage Festival performers

Courtesy of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

The 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival’s star-studded lineup has been announced.

Held on September 23 and September 24 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, this year’s event will feature performances from Ashley McBryde, Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters, Ian Munsick, Charlie Worsham, The War and Treaty, Lucas Grimes, Boy Named Banjo, Margo Price, Yola and many more.

The Lumineers and The Black Crowes will headline on Saturday, while Bryan and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will cap off the festival on Sunday.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. CT on the festival’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.