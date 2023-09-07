Ashley McBryde’s grateful for her three CMA Awards nominations

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Ashley McBryde has nabbed three nominations at this year’s CMA Awards.

She’s in the running for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for 2022’s Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville and Music Video of the Year for her latest single, “Light On In The Kitchen.”

“Well damn!!! I am so thankful to be surrounded by the bestest and baddest in the industry…from songwriters, to video directors, to producers. See y’all November 8,” Ashley shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the hashtag #CMAawards.

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ashley’s new album, The Devil I Know, drops Friday, September 8.

