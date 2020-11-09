Ashley McBryde's proud to share her CMA nominations with "so many people I truly love"

CMA

Heading into Wednesday’s 54th Annual CMA Awards, Ashley McBryde has an impeccable record: she’s taken home every trophy for which she’s ever been nominated.

Last year, the Country Music Association named her its New Artist of the Year, and in 2020, she could add Album, Female Vocalist, and Musical Event to her collection.

For Album, Ashley competes against Miranda Lambert‘s Wildcard, Luke Combs‘ What You See Is What You Get, Jon Pardi‘s Heartache Medication, and Old Dominion‘s self-titled record.

“I was really excited to see Miranda’s record and Luke and Jon,” Ashley tells ABC Audio. “I mean, Heartache Medication is a fantastic record and I was really happy to see it get some recognition, too.”

“And I was speaking to Caylee Hammack,” Ashley continues, “and she said, ‘I had no idea how important nominations were until I had so many people I truly love and care about that are in these categories.'”

“And that’s definitely the way I feel,” Ashley reflects, “especially about Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, because those are albums that I love and I get to go sit with them in that category.”

For Female Vocalist, it’s Ashley, Miranda, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, and Kacey Musgraves. But there’s no denying a win for the diverse Never Will would mean a lot.

“It’s a nice pat on the back and it’s a really good ‘Well done!’ stamp…” Ashley says. “If it was bluegrass, it was bluegrass. If it was bone country, we did it that way. If it was rock and roll, then we head-banged a little bit. And I’m so glad that it’s resonated and it’s getting some recognition.”

Ashley’s also set to perform on Wednesday’s show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET live from Nashville on ABC.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.