Astronaut shares adorable reunion with dog after 328 days in space

Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut, shared an adorable video of the moment she reunited with her dog after spending 328 days in space.

Koch broke the record for longest single spaceflight by a woman after spending nearly a year in space. During her time in space, she completed 5,248 orbits of the Earth and six spacewalks, including the first with an all-female crew.

 

