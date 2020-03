Folks in the Nashville area about to get their first real glimpse at the damage done by two overnight tornadoes as the sun comes up this morning.

The twisters are blamed for at least six deaths while dozens of homes and businesses have been severely impacted.

A video taken from 5th & Main in East Nashville shows the storm system that swept through the area early Tuesday morning. (Submitted by Brian Bates)

Twisters hit in the middle of the night shortly before 1:00 a.m.