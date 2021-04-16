At the ACMs, Carly Pearce will finally get to perform “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice

ABC

Back at the 2020 CMA Awards last November, Carly Pearce had plans to perform “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” her hit single, with her duet partner Lee Brice. But Lee had to skip the awards show at the last second after a positive COVID-19 test.

Though Lady A’s Charles Kelley filled in Lee during the performance, Carly and Lee never got to truly celebrate the song that won them a CMA trophy and a number-one hit together onstage. That’s all going to change at Sunday night’s ACM Awards, where Carly and Lee are performing “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which also won Music Event of the Year ahead of the show.

“We haven’t seen each other since it went number one. We haven’t seen each other, except on FaceTime, since we won a CMA,” Carly shares. “Now to be able to perform together — on a stage that I have obviously dreamt of performing on forever — is going to be just magical.”

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” might not be done hitting new milestones, either: It’s nominated for ACM Single of the Year, something that Carly says is a little bit tough to fathom, given what a personal song it is.

“It’s very weird for me to think of it that way, because it started as an apology to someone in my past,” she says. “It’s changed the whole trajectory of my life, and continues to validate my purpose as a songwriter and my purpose as an artist, which is to tell my truth and tell my stories.”

Carly’s also nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards, which takes place Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

