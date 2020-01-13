Attorney for woman accused of throwing away baby wants confession thrown out

The attorney for a Boca Raton woman accused of throwing her newborn in a dumpster is requesting that the court throw out her client’s confession because it was not obtained correctly.

35-year-old Rafaelle Sousa was arrested in May of 2019 after authorities were contacted by maintenance workers who heard an infant crying in the dumpster.

Authorities eventually connected Sousa to the infant after finding a receipt in another trash bag that matched the plastic bag that the infant was found in. Investigators then went to the store where they were able to get a copy of the receipt and Sousa’s info.

During her arrest, Sousa who is also the mother of a 3-year-old, told authorities that she felt overwhelmed so she tried to get rid of the infant. Sousa says she went back to the dumpster on two occasions to make sure the infant was dead, however, she was unable to check the bag because each time there were other people nearby.

Sousa’s attorney is now saying that due to a language barrier, her client did not understand her rights when they were read to her and therefore her confession is invalid.

Sousa has been charged with attempted felony murder and child abuse. Her next court hearing is scheduled for January 13th at 3 p.m.

Despite Sousa’s efforts, the infant survived and was returned to her father in July.