Attorney General Ashley Moody issues statement on FDLE phone scam

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a statement warning Florida residents about a new phone scam where the perpetrators are pretending to be the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and have been calling unsuspecting victims to demand payment or their personal information.

Moody says the scammers are using a method called spoofing to make it seem as if the call is truly coming from the FDLE, however, Moody says the department would never call you and ask for money or your personal information over the phone.

If you believe you have been the victim of this scam, you are asked to call FDLE at (850) 410-7000 or (866) 9NO-SCAM.