Aunt Becky Cites New Evidence that May Exonerate Her in College Cheating Scandal

(Boston, MA) — New evidence in the college cheating scandal may exonerate Aunt Becky.

As a result, actress Lori Loughlin is asking for a delay for setting a trial date over charges in the massive admissions cheating scandal.

The “Full House” star and her husband fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli filed the motion after new evidence showed the ring leader of the admissions scam claiming federal investigators badgered him into “lying” about clients paying donations versus bribes.

College Admissions Ringleader Rick Singer Says FBI Told Him to Lie About Bribery https://t.co/7rPL9FL1me — TMZ (@TMZ) February 27, 2020

The evidence emerged in the case of another parent who’s being prosecuted. In notes taken from the phone of the scam’s mastermind, he suggests he told his clients they were paying donations to schools instead of bribes like prosecutors say.