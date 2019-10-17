Austin Harrouff internet searches before attack will give you chills

This week on 850 WFTL’s new Full Rigor Podcast, Karen Curtis, Jennifer Ross, and Lexi Behr cover the disturbing case of accused face biter Austin Harrouff ahead of his Nov. 4 trial.

Moments before 19-year-old Austin Harrouff attacked and killed a couple in Martin County along with stabbing a nearby neighbor, he was searching the web for explanations.

Investigators found a number of questions Harrouff searched, from satan to murders to the pursuit of happiness.

The internet searches included:

“Must I sleep?”

“I think I’m going crazy, am I?”

“What am I?”

“How to know if you’re going crazy”

“can we really control more than we think,”

“What is white magic”

Reports show that he opened a WebMD article titled, “What ‘Am I Crazy’ Really Means.” and other articles titled “Why aren’t we happier” and “The pursuit of happiness.”

He also searched for answers on “hearing things in my sleep” and “obsessive thoughts.”



Between Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, Harrouff searched for Satan, asked Google “what exactly is hell” as well as the biblical figures Adam and Eve. During the summer, Harrouff searched how to sell his soul to the devil. Harrouff searched the Thanksgiving Day Massacre in which Paul Michael Merhige shot and killed four family members and injured three others in 2009 in Jupiter. Merhige, who had a history of mental health issues, pleaded guilty in 2012 to the murders after the state said it would seek the death penalty if there was a trial. He is serving seven life sentences in prison. On the day of the fatal stabbings, Harrouff searched about centaurs, a mythical half-human, half-horse figure. “What’s the weakest thing about a centaur” and “what’s the biggest help to a centaur,” he asked Google. Harrouff’s sister told investigators her brother recently expressed he had “powers,” was immortal and was half-horse, like a centaur. On Aug. 10, between the hours of 3 and 5 a.m., Harrouff searched “how to relax my mind” and “auditory hallucinations when falling asleep.” He followed up by searching “schizophrenia” and if it was OK to overthink things.Between Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, Harrouff searched for Satan, asked Google “what exactly is hell” as well as the biblical figures Adam and Eve. During the summer, Harrouff searched how to sell his soul to the devil. Nellie King, one of Harrouff’s attorneys, gave a statement following the release of the documents and said her client suffered from a mental illness but did not say if he had been diagnosed with a specific disorder.

On top of the strange internet search findings, investigators say Harrouff’s family stated that he had he had hypnotized himself and he believed he couldn’t sleep because of it so he was trying to figure out how to reverse it. Family members said he’d walk through their house saying he needed to guard them and that he felt an evil presence. His sister told investigators how she was uncomfortable, she siad “He made me uneasy because he was being a different person,” to the point where she was locking her bedroom door at night.