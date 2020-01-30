Authorities arrested a man who faked his death to avoid prosecution in a child rape case

Authorities arrested a Mississippi man who, police say, faked his own death to avoid prosecution in the alleged rape of his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

On Wednesday, 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott was arrested in the Antlers, Oklahoma, area after Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office received a tip describing Scott and saying he was living in an RV.

Scott was added to the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, according to US Marshals Inspector Jeremy Stilwell.

Police say he was not cooperative at first, and denied his identity. Authorities were able to verify it was him by by his tattoos.

The US Marshals said they believed Scott had faked a suicide on his boat to avoid prosecution and could have lived off the grid, thanks to his military training. Officials offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Scott has been indicted on 14 counts, including sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes and exploitation of a child. He’s also wanted by federal authorities in Mississippi for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He’s being held in the Pittsburg County jail in Oklahoma.