Authorities ask for the public’s help in locating missing woman

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 65-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Authorities say Ginger Widger was reported missing by her daughter around October 26th. Widger’s daughter told authorities that she last saw her mother in June and last spoke to her on October 26th.

Widger was said to have lived off of the 8000 block of 129th Street, Roseland and could be in the Sebastian or Vero Lake Estates area.

If you have any information about Widger you are asked to call the Indian River County Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240.