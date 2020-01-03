Authorities in Bradenton search for toe-sucking burglar

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a suspect who broke into a man’s home and began sucking on his toes.

The incident was reported on Christmas Eve in Bradenton, Florida.

The victim told authorities that he was woken up by the suspect who was in the process of licking his toes. When he asked the suspect what they were doing, the suspect replied that they was there to “suck toes.” The victim then punched and kicked the suspect in the mouth before and forced the suspect out of the home. At the point, the suspect told the victim that they had a gun and began fondling the victim’s genitals.

Eventually the victim was able to contact police but while the victim was on the phone, the suspect climbed on top of the victim’s car and stomped out the windshield before fleeing the scene to evade police.

Authorities used a K-9 officer in an effort to track down the suspect but they were unable to locate them.

Officials have since taking a DNA swab of the victim’s toes to continue their investigation.