Authorities say kidnapping of teenager in The Bronx was staged

Authorities say that the Amber Alert issued on Monday after a video showed the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in The Bronx was staged.

The teenager, Karol Sanchez, was out with her mother when two men grabbed and dragged her into a car. Sanchez was found on Tuesday after she walked to the address that her and her mother were going to Monday night.

Sources say the teenager, Karol Sanchez, knew at least one of the people involved in the kidnapping. She was brought into questioning by police No further details have been provided.

