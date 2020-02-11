Authorities search for former mall employee who killed manager

The Orlando Police Department is currently searching for a former store manager who killed another manager after he was fired.

The incident was reported on Monday just after 8:00 pm inside of the Under Armour store at the Orlando International Premium Outlets.

Officials say 46-year-old Daniel Everett walked into the store and opened fire killing 37-year-old manager Eunice Vazquez as several customers watched.

He then fled the scene.

When authorities arrived, they pronounced Vazquez dead.

During their investigation, authorities found that Everett also made a list of names he planned to target.

Officials say they believe Everett planned to target the people on the list because he believed they made complaints about him and caused him to lose his job.

As of Monday night, authorities say they have made contact with all of those on the list and marked them as safe, however, Everett is still on the run.

ARMED and DANGEROUS: Daniel Everett is the suspect in the Under Armour homicide on 2/10/20. Please call 9-1-1 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/G4yqSGoNiF — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 11, 2020

Everett is described as 6′7 with a short or bald cut and may be traveling in a 2012 silver Kia Sorento with Florida plates IH21AC.

Everett is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to contact your local police station.