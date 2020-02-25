Authorities search for man in alleged Syringe attack

Officials in Maryland are currently searching for a man who was seen sticking a woman with what is believed to be a dirty syringe.

The incident occurred at the entrance of a grocery store in Churchton, Md. on February 18th.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department released a video showing the suspect walking closely behind the victim as she returns a shopping cart in the front of the store. The suspect then purposely bumps into the victim sticking her in the buttocks with a cylinder medical looking object.

The victim then jumps back in shock and stumbles out of the store. The suspect seems to pretend to look around in shock as well and then follows her outside of the door where he then stood next to her for several moments before the video ends.

The victim has since sought medical treatment from the incident, however, it is still unclear what may have been inside of the syringe.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident and are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in the video. He is said to be a white male in his 50’s.