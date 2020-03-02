Authorities search for missing 20-year-old deemed ‘vulnerable’

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Socheata Blossom Weimer was reported missing on February 26th after she failed to return to a recovery center.

Officials say Weimer has ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, and bipolar disorder and has not been taking her medication since she went missing.

Weimer’s family also says that she is vulnerable to influence and that she’s been taken advantage of in the past due to her disorder.

Weimer is described as 5’2 and 150 pounds. She has no phone and no form of transportation.

If you have any information regarding Weimer’s location, you are asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400.