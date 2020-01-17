Authorities search for suspect accused of attempting to kidnap woman

Authorities are currently searching for a man who reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking her dog.

The alleged incident occurred at the Highland Village Gardens Park, in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday.

The victim told authorities that suspect was a white male in his 40’s or 50’s who stood about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

The victim additionally reported that the suspect had gray/white hair and appeared to be homeless due to his dirty clothing. a

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.