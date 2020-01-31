Authorities search for suspect who stole iPhone from Sprint store

Authorities in Miami-Dade are currently searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an iPhone from a Sprint store in Miami Shores.

The incident was reported Thursday just before 6:00 pm at the store near Northeast Second Avenue and 94th Street.

According to the report, the suspect walked into the store and began looking at an iPhone. The suspect then speaks to an employee of the store.

After speaking to the employee, the suspect then cuts the security cables attached to the display phone before running out of the business.

Authorities searched the surrounding area of the store but were unable to locate the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.