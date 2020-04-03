Authorities search for thieves who stole toilet paper and other items from store

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently searching for two thieves who stole toilet paper and several other items from a Walmart store.

The incident was reported on March 19th at the location at 6294 Forest Hill Blvd.

Officials say the suspects stole two packs of Charmin toilet paper, four cases of Corona beer, two cases of Tide laundry detergent, a large package of paper towels, and several Swiffer cleaning products and costed the store at least $500.

The thieves then fled the store in a 2013 white Hyundai.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.