Authorities search for two suspects after five women were robbed at gunpoint

Authorities in Delray Beach are currently searching for two male suspects after a group of five women were robbed a gunpoint in the parking garage of a hotel they were staying at.

The incident was reported at Aloft Delray Beach on 202 SE 5th Avenue, around 11:00 pm on Saturday.

The women told authorities that they were in the hotel parking garage grabbing a few things from their vehicle when they were approached by three men.

Two of the men were said to have had guns and demanded their belongings.

The three men then took the women’s purses and backpacks and fled the area in a silver BMW driven by a fourth suspect.

Authorities were able to track down the BMW which had been reported stolen earlier in the day and arrested two of the suspects.

Two other suspects, including one of the suspects who had a gun, are still on the run.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800.