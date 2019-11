The Fort Lauderdale police department is currently searching for information in regards to the fatal beating of a 47-year-old local man.

According to the report, authorities say Paulesky Mauney was dropped off at the Broward Health Medical Center on October 20th after being severely beaten.

Mauney remained in the hospital for 10 days before he passed away as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 954-493-TIPS.