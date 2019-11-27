Average American Eats 3,000 Calories on Thanksgiving

Calories don’t count on the holidays, right?

Well, we sure hope so because a new report says the average American will eat more than three-thousand calories on Thanksgiving Day.

Three-thousand calories also include 150 grams of fat, according to the Calorie Control Council.

The Calorie Control Council also said it would take a four-hour run for a person who weighs 160 pounds to burn all of that off.

They recommend recovering by eating light low-fat foods for a few days after Turkey Day.

So after the calories, bring on the sweat pants!