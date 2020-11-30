Avoid These Cyber Monday Mistakes

Online shopping is easy and convenient, but can be also be dangerous too… now there are a LOT of great deals, but mistakes can be made.

Mistakes to avoid when shopping on Cyber Monday:

1. Delivery Times. There’s still plenty of time for the post office to deliver stuff, but warehouses have had staffing issues during the pandemic. So double-check the estimated shipping dates before you buy anything.

2. Don’t Wait To Shop. A lot of stuff will be selling out faster than you may think. So if you want the best deals, get to clicking.

3. Scammed. Remember, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. So make sure you really trust the website before you give them your credit card info.

4. Make Those Travel Plans. Airlines and hotels are offering even crazier deals because of COVID. And you can book way ahead of time for later next year.

MORE