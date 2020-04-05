Baby Alligator Found with Drugs, Guns in Florida Arrest

Florida authorities who was tracking a stolen car recently also discovered heroin, cocaine, guns and a baby alligator when they went to make an arrest.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced the details of the bust at a news conference Friday.

He said a deputy ran the plates on a car, learned it was stolen and then followed it to a Lake Mary house.

Deputies subsequently found the drugs and a baby alligator that was being kept as a pet.

Four adults and a 17-year-old were arrested.

“Make no mistake, any criminals thinking they can use our coronavirus emergency to take advantage, know that our dedicated men and women are keeping our neighborhoods safe,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.