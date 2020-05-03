Baby Killed, Two Children Injured in Rollover Crash on I-95 in PBG

At least three children were taken to a hospital on Friday afternoon after a rollover crash on I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a blue minivan flipped over multiple times in the northbound lanes of the highway at Northlake Boulevard.

Five people in the minivan were flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center, an FHP spokesman says. That includes a baby boy who later died of his injuries.

The driver, identified as a 23-year-old female from West Palm Beach, and three passengers including two females ages 2 and 12 and a 13-year-old boy, remain in serious condition.

The FHP announced last month that its crash reports will no longer include the names of victims, citing a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled after after the national Marsy’s Law movement. Under that amendment, victims of crimes and their families can request that names be withheld from public disclosure.

The case is still pending investigation.