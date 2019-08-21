Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Lamar Odom on DWTS

Dancing With The Stars announced the lineup for the show’s new season and it includes some favorites looking for a second chance.

Former NBA star Lamar Odom will be “Dancing With the Stars” this season.

The new celebrity cast was revealed today on Good Morning America, and includes the two-time NBA champ.

Also “Dancing with the Stars” this year is Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley and former NFL star Ray Lewis.

The new season starts September 16th.