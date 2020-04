Gun sales have increased drastically in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gun shop owners claim that many of the gun buyers are first-time gun owners.

WPTV, 850 WFTL news partner, obtained records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and found March 2020 was the highest month on record when it comes to background checks for gun purchases. FDLE keeps data as far back as January 2004.

It was a 23 percent increase from the second highest month on record, which was December 2015.