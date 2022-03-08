Backstage at the 57th ACM Awards, Carly Pearce proclaims “the ladies are here to stay”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Backstage at the 57th ACM Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, reporters gathered in the first in-person press room since the start of the pandemic, while others joined virtually.

Girl power seemed to be the theme of the night, as Female Artist winner Carly Pearce reminded the room that “the ladies are here to stay.”

Lainey Wilson arrived to prove the point with trophies for both New Female Artist and Song of the Year for “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

Single of the Year winner Jason Aldean admitted he was nervous for Carrie Underwood to make her dramatic aerial entrance from above, while Carrie herself revealed she was more than up for the challenge for the performance of their #1 hit, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Meanwhile, Old Dominion front man Matthew Ramsey confessed five consecutive Group of the Year trophies do make the band anxious about whether their streak can continue. Vocal Duo winners Brothers Osborne reclaimed the title, after relinquishing the crown to Dan + Shay for several years.

New Male Artist Parker McCollum revealed it was the ACM’s decision to have him sing his breakthrough #1, “Pretty Heart,” instead of his current hit, “To Be Loved by You.”

