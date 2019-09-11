Bahamian Officials: 2,500 People Still on “Missing” List After Dorian

Bahamian officials say about 2,500 people remain on a list of those missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. However, the names have not been cross-checked against the lists of people who evacuated from the islands following the storm, and those who are still in shelters.
Carl Smith, a spokesman for the emergency management agency in the Bahamas, expects the list of potentially missing persons to shrink as it is checked in the coming days.
We would just like to extend our gratitude into all those who are lending helping hands in this time of need. We are glad to see this response and quick action and in no time we will able to restore what we have lost. Stay Strong Bahamas
— NEMA Bahamas (@nemabahamas) September 8, 2019