Bahamian Officials: 2,500 People Still on “Missing” List After Dorian

Bahamian officials say about 2,500 people remain on a list of those missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. However, the names have not been cross-checked against the lists of people who evacuated from the islands following the storm, and those who are still in shelters.

Carl Smith, a spokesman for the emergency management agency in the Bahamas, expects the list of potentially missing persons to shrink as it is checked in the coming days.

More than a week after Dorian destroyed thousands of homes on the Grand Bahama and Abaco islands, the official death toll stands at 50 and is expected to rise, as search-and-rescue crews continue to make their way through the devastation.

While power has already been restored to much of Grand Bahama, Smith says the electrical infrastructure around Marsh Harbour, which is Abaco’s largest city, was completely destroyed.

SHARE