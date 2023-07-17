Bailey Zimmerman plots surprise engagement for “Rock and A Hard Place” songwriter onstage

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Wedding bells are in the air for Bailey Zimmerman‘s “Rock and A Hard Place” songwriter Heath Warren, thanks in part to Bailey.

While performing the song at Petco Park in San Diego, California, Bailey brought Heath onstage to propose to his girlfriend.

“@heathwarren2 GOT ENGAGED @petcopark [heart + crying emojis] CONGRATS YALL,” Bailey captioned his Instagram Reel. The clip opens with Bailey performing “Rock and A Hard Place,” before Heath walks in with his clueless girlfriend. After giving Bailey a high five, Heath gets down on one knee as his superstar buddy belts out the final chorus.

“She said yes!” Bailey exclaims at the end of the song before running around the couple in excitement.

Bailey’s currently opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night At A Time World Tour. For the full schedule, visit Bailey’s website.

