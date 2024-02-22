Bailey Zimmerman’s dropping a new song Friday

ABC/Randy Holmes

Bailey Zimmerman‘s giving you more reasons to “fall in love” with him.

The rising country star has announced that he’ll drop a new song, “Holy Smokes,” on Friday. It’ll follow Bailey’s debut album, Religiously. The Album., and the Jonas Brothers-assisted “Strong Enough,” both of which arrived in 2023.

Bailey’s been teasing “Holy Smokes” on social media since January. “I can’t wait for you to hear the full thing… LETS GOOO,” Bailey captioned an Instagram Reel, which offered a snippet of the midtempo tune.

“Holy Smokes” is available for presave now.

Bailey’s currently on tour on his sold-out Religiously. The Tour. His latest single, “Where It Ends,” is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

