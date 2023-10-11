Baily Zimmerman talks touring with Morgan Wallen: “We’re having so much fun”

ABC

Bailey Zimmerman‘s currently on tour with Morgan Wallen on his One Night At A Time Tour, and he’s enjoying every bit of it.

“The tour’s insane. Not only to be on tour and singing songs for people, but being on tour with freaking Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and ERNEST, like my idols, you know?” shares Bailey. “When I got the news about going on the tour, I couldn’t believe it.”

“We’re having so much fun out there. There’s people showing up so early man, 5:30 in the afternoon,” he says. “We’re setting records at all these stadiums, and all these festivals, and it’s just like such a blessing to get to do this.”

Bailey’s trek with Morgan runs through early December. He’ll then kick off his 2024 headlining RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR in February.

For a list of Bailey’s full tour dates, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.