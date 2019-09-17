Baseball Player arrested for soliciting sex from Florida teen

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced that they have arrested a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball player who reportedly solicited a Florida teen for sex.
The arrest of 28-year-old Felipe Vazquez occurred after a month long investigation involving the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Pennsylvania State Police.
Investigators say they began investigating Vazquez after they received information that the 28-year-old was in a relationship with a 15-year-old girl which began when the teen was 13. Authorities over the summer Vazquez sent the teen a video via text message showing him involved in a sex act and requested that the teen meet up with him for sex after the baseball season ended.
During a search of Vazquez’ apartment in Pittsburgh, officials seized several electronic devices in addition to the player’s phone.
He is currently facing one count of computer pornography-solicitation of a child, and one count of providing obscene material to minors, however, authorities say he may face additional charges.
