Baskins Criticize Tiger King Series as Spotlight Shifts to Carole

(Tampa, FL) — One of the women featured in a popular Netflix series, Carole Baskin of Tampa, feels betrayed by the show’s producers.

Carole Baskin and her third husband, Howard, run Big Cat Rescue in Hillsborough County, Florida which cares for wild animals that have been abused.

She’s also one of the main personalities in Tiger King, but she says she was misled as to what the series would be about.

She says she was led to believe the show would be about the dangers tigers face from wildlife traders, like the show’s star, Joe Exotic.

Instead, she says the series has missed the point, and it has ignored the abuse tiger cubs face. Also, the show shifted attention to the 1997 disappearance of her second husband Don Lewis. Many people believe that he was murdered, and that Carole was allegedly involved. His own children believe Baskin fed their dead father to the Tigers.

Baskin says she is also worried the popularity of the series will lead to more tigers being exploited. Her husband tells the Tampa Bay Times there’s almost no way to describe the intensity of the feeling of betrayal.

Listen to Full Rigor Podcast on the disappearance and possible murder of Carole Baskin’s second husband, Don Lewis, here.