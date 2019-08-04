Bat on a plane, Spirit Airlines Flight Becomes Bat-mobile

Spirit Airlines passengers expected to get on a plane not the “Bat mobile.”

A recent Spirit Airlines flight from Charlotte to Newark had an unexpected guest–a bat!

The winged creature appeared 30 minutes into the flight, startling  passengers. Some of the passengers took video of the incident.

 

Some passengers yelled out,”It’s the bat-mobile!’

 

The bat was eventually captured by a passenger who trapped it between a cup and a book and locked it in the bathroom for the rest of the flight. No one was hurt. The bat was removed by animal control officials once the plane was on the ground.

