Bat on a plane, Spirit Airlines Flight Becomes Bat-mobile

Spirit Airlines passengers expected to get on a plane not the “Bat mobile.”

A recent Spirit Airlines flight from Charlotte to Newark had an unexpected guest–a bat!

The winged creature appeared 30 minutes into the flight, startling passengers. Some of the passengers took video of the incident.

me, twice a year: “i’ll never fly spirit again.”

me, this morning, after deciding i’d rather save 12 dollars: pic.twitter.com/ASqk3bb89j — Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) July 31, 2019

Some passengers yelled out,”It’s the bat-mobile!’

Here’s a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom. @karenhunter pic.twitter.com/lV0HgHptjY — My friends call me Lisa (@adrilisasmiddle) July 31, 2019

The bat was eventually captured by a passenger who trapped it between a cup and a book and locked it in the bathroom for the rest of the flight. No one was hurt. The bat was removed by animal control officials once the plane was on the ground.