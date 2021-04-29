BBMA Nominees Announced

Video: Gabby Barrett performs “The Good Ones” LIVE (April 28) on The Late Late show with James Corden
The Billboard Music Awards are coming up next month, The Weekend leads with the most nods in 16 categories, country artists like Gabby Barrett, Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen all scored nods, however, they say Wallen will “not be included” in the show.
Here are your 2021 BBMA Nominees:
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”