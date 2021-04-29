BBMA Nominees Announced

Video: Gabby Barrett performs “The Good Ones” LIVE (April 28) on The Late Late show with James Corden

The Billboard Music Awards are coming up next month, The Weekend leads with the most nods in 16 categories, country artists like Gabby Barrett, Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen all scored nods, however, they say Wallen will “not be included” in the show.

Here are your 2021 BBMA Nominees:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”