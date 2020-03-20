BB&T Center employee test positive for the coronavirus

The Florida Panthers is reporting that a part-time employee of the BB&T Center in Sunrise has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team was notified about the employee’s health status on March 15th and has been working to notify all other employees, teams, and organizations about the discovery:

“After being informed of this confirmed case, the Florida Panthers reached out to all staff who may have come in close contact with this employee during their shift. Those individuals have been asked to observe all precautions and report any existing symptoms to the Broward Department of Health,” the news release stated. “The health and well-being of BB&T Center staff, employees, fans, touring event personnel and our team is of the upmost importance to the organization. We continue to direct our staff to work remotely and observe all recommended precautions.”

According to the report, the staff member last worked at the arena on March 8th and has since been self-quarantined and is receiving medical care.

The Panthers are also urging anyone who has recently been at the BB&T Center and is feeling ill to call the Broward County Health Department at 954-412-7300 to talk to a health professional and possibly schedule an appointment to get tested.