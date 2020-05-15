Beaches in Palm Beach County to reopen next week with no restrictions

Commissioners in Palm Beach County have voted to reopen beaches to the public on Monday.

The vote was finalized after a four hour sometimes passionate session on Friday.

Five members voted for the change while two did not think it was a good idea.

Commissioners also voted not impose any restrictions on guest visiting the beaches including restricting the beaches to residents.

Officials originally wanted to restrict access to residents only, however, an attorney advised the group to reconsider that restriction due to grants that are being applied to the county.

As far as social distancing goes, Commissioner Robert Weinroth said the county would have to rely on the public to be mature and responsible, in response to the claim that lifeguards and other county officials would not be able to do their daily task and enforce social distancing.