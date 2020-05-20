Beaches on Singer Island to reopen on Tuesday

Leaders in Riviera Beach have voted to reopen beaches to the public starting Tuesday at 12:30 pm.

The decision was made during an emergency virtual meeting with 7- 1 agreeing to the new plan.

Officials say they have greatly reduced the number of people who will be allowed to visit the beach at one time but that every occupant must still follow social distancing guidelines.

The city has since created a video to explain the new rules and their expectations of your next beach visit.

The Town of Palm Beach says they will reopen their beaches on May 26th, the day after Memorial day.