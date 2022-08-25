“Beer with My Friends”: Kenny Chesney wraps the Here and Now Tour with an Old Dominion duet

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kenny Chesney’s headlining 2022 Here and Now Tour may be coming to an end, but the good memories will live on with a fun new duet.

Tour openers Old Dominion join Kenny for a rendition of “Beer with My Friends” that comes out Thursday at midnight. The song was originally put out by Shy Carter, whose version features Cole Swindell, and Kenny’s pal and collaborator David Lee Murphy.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s four years or yesterday, there’s nothing like hitting that local bar with your friends,” Kenny says of his decision to cover the song. “That’s what this whole tour has felt like — every city, every face, every song — as we’ve taken it back out to No Shoes Nation.”

He adds, “It’s so much more than a show or a concert, it’s really letting go — and I wanted to capture that in a song. ‘Beer with My Friends’ is all of it.”

Kenny’s been friends with the guys from Old Dominion for years, and they’ve toured together several times, making them the perfect duet partners for this new tune. But most importantly, he’s hoping the duet will serve as a keepsake for fans who came out to the Here and Now Tour in 2022.

“I’ve never seen anything like this summer,” he adds. “Before it’s over, I wanted to give everyone something to remember it by, a song that we can all sing wherever we are — and know there’s nothing like these moments we’ve shared.”

The Here and Now Tour will wrap this weekend with two stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

