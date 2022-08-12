‘Bell Bottom Country’: Lainey Wilson releasing new album this fall

BBR Music Group

Lainey Wilson is entering Bell Bottom Country.

The hit singer has announced that her sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country, will be released October 28. Described as a blend of country, ’70s rock, soul and funk, the album features current single “Heart Like a Truck” and newly released track “Watermelon Moonshine.”

She also penned a tribute to her father, Brian, with “Those Boots (Deddy’s Song).” The singer has shared on social media that her father has recently been experiencing some health issues.

“I’ve lived quite a bit of life the past few years, and I have a lot more to say. Sure, I love a good pair of bell bottoms, but Bell Bottom Country to me has always been about the flare and what makes someone unique — I have really embraced mine, and I hope y’all can hear that across this project,” Lainey says in a statement.

Bell Bottom Country follows her 2021 debut album, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin,’ that included her first #1 hit, “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

