Belle Glade: Five Children Injured in Bus Accident

Five children have been taken to the hospital following a school bus crash on Highway 27 near Belle Glade.

The Palm Beach County School District said it’s out an abundance of caution.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the crash involved the bus, a pickup truck and a truck. The truck rolled over.

Two other people were hurt. One was airlifted by Traumahawk to the hospital.

#WATCH: Semi truck on its side following crash involving school bus in western Palm Beach County https://t.co/cDobWsRCOI pic.twitter.com/DgV85zYKfh — WPTV (@WPTV) November 7, 2019

The bus was headed to Lake Shore Middle School in Belle Glade.