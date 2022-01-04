“Best decision I’ve ever made”: Kane Brown’s wife shares why they kept their pregnancy a secret

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn shocked fans when they revealed on December 30 that they’d had another child. Now Katelyn is opening up about why the couple kept her pregnancy a secret.

Unlike her first pregnancy with eldest child Kingsley, the couple purposefully kept the news of the birth of new daughter Kodi Jane out of the public eye. Katelyn says this decision allowed her to form a special bond with the new baby and her husband.

“These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me. Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Katelyn expresses in an Instagram post alongside a black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby bump. “Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable.”

She goes on to thank fans for their kindness and support while also praising her superstar husband.

“I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you @kanebrown_music … you are the man we all look up to,” she professes.

Katelyn also shared a video of never-before-seen footage captured throughout her pregnancy that includes a sweet clip of Kingsley gently rubbing her belly, along with photos from the hospital that shows the couple smiling from ear-to-ear as Katelyn holds baby Kodi.

After Kodi’s birth, Kane shared a family photo of himself holding Kinsgley as his wife accentuated her baby bump in a pink tule dress. “Been holding on to these pics. I’ve always wanted a son until I had Kingsley and now I’m good with all my girls,” he reflected.

