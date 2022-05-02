“Best night of my life!”: Carrie Underwood sings with Axl Rose at Stagecoach

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

One of Carrie Underwood‘s longtime dreams has became reality.

During her headlining set at Stagecoach Festival in California this weekend, the country superstar brought out Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to perform a couple of the rock band’s classic hits, “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Paradise City.” A video posted by Stagecoach shows Axl taking lead vocals while Carrie harmonies on “Paradise City” as she struts around the stage.

On Instagram, Carrie shared a series of photos from the epic moment as the two rock out together, with the set ending with a hug.

“Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!” Carrie raved in the caption.

Carrie hasn’t been shy about her love for rock and heavy metal music, having covered “Paradise City” at CMA Fest in 2013 and inviting Joan Jett to perform with her at 2019 CMA Fest.

